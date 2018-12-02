Waltham police searching for missing woman

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

Tealeesha Gillespie, 27, is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches with dyed blonde hair weighing about 150 pounds, according to a post on the Waltham Police Department’s Facebook page.

Gillespie was last seen in the area on Lake St, and Lexington St, around 4:30 p.m., police say.

She was wearing a blue coat, khaki pants and blue sneakers.

According to police, Gillespie suffers from mental health issues and is developmentally delayed.

She may be traveling on foot or by public transportation.

Anyone with information regarding Gillespie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Waltham police.

