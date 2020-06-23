Waltham police searching for teenage girl who has been missing since last week

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Waltham are turning to the public for help tracking down a teenage girl who has been missing since last week.

Anyeli Lopez, 14, was last seen on Russell Street around 8 p.m. on Friday, according to the Waltham Police Department.

She is said to be about 5 feet tall. It’s not clear what she last wearing.

Police say Lopez has run away in the past and could be with an older male.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Waltham police at 781-314-3550.

Anyeli Lopez is 14 yo with a DOB of 10/03/2005. She has been missing since 6/19 being last seen on Russell St at 8PM. No clothing description. 5'0'' tall. Has run away in the past and may be with an older male. Contact 781-314-3550 with any information. pic.twitter.com/wwGKEYR8MH — Waltham MA Police (@WalthamMAPolice) June 22, 2020

