WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Waltham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 17-year-old who was last seen on Monday, July 4.

The department said Katherin Paola Lopez was last seen walking on Prospect Street around 6 p.m., wearing a red shirt and blue pants at the time. Police described Lopez as being an Hispanic female and 5’5″.

Officials ask that anyone with information on the missing teenager contact Waltham Police at 781-314-3600.

