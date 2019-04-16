WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

Adriel Mercado was last seen Monday evening visiting friends in the Waltham area, police said.

He is described as a light-skinned Hispanic male with brown hair, standing 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighing 115 pounds.

Anyone with information on Mercado’s whereabouts is asked to call Waltham police at 781-314-3600.

