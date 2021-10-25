WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Waltham are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing 15-year-old girl.

Cindy Gonzalez Rodas has been reported missing from 293 School St., according to the Waltham Police Department.

She was last seen on Monday around 12 a.m. and was said to be wearing a black sweater with red and white sleeves, as well as a black backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Waltham police at 781-314-3607.

