Waltham police seek help in search for missing girl

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Waltham are turning to the public for help tracking down a girl who has been missing for a couple of days.

Lisa Marie Fernandez was reported missing around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Waltham Police Department.

Fernandez is described as about 5 feet, 2 inches tall, about 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is said to have tattoos on her hand, neck, and wrist.

Police say Fernandez could be in the Medford area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Waltham police at 781-314-3600.

