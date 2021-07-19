WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Waltham are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing man who has not been seen since last week.

William MacDonald, 67, was last seen in the area of Lake Street on July 14, according to the Waltham Police Department.

MacDonald also made a transaction at the Santander Bank on Trapelo Road but he has not been heard from since.

He is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, about 160 pounds, with gray hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Waltham police at 781-314-3600.

