Waltham police seek help in search for teenage girl missing for 2 weeks

WALTHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — Police in Waltham are turning to the public for help in tracking down a teenage girl who has not been seen in two weeks.

Kayla Rudnitski, 17, has been missing from Waltham since Feb. 21, according to police.

Rudnitski is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with blue and blond hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black and white raincoat, gray penguin-themed sweatpants, and Adidas sneakers.

Rudnitski could be staying with an unknown friend in the Medford area. She is not believed to be in danger at this time.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Waltham police detectives at 781-314-3550.

