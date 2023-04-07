WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham police asked for the public’s help Friday in efforts to identify a man shown in videos connected to a break-in at a smoke shop on Moody Street. 

Police said the break in happened just after midnight on Friday morning at the Blue Moon Smoke Shop. 

A suspect, police said, entered the store after smashing a large glass window. The person then took over $300 worth of merchandise, according to police. 

Police shared video of the incident, showing a person initially kicking the window and breaking it. 

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 781-314-3600 or using their anonymous tip line.

