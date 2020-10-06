Waltham police turn to public for help identifying person in connection with recent assault

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham police are turning to the public for help in their search for a man wanted in connection with a recent assault.

The man is said to be white between 18 and 25-years-old, between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches, and weighing anywhere from 160 to 190 pounds.

He was last photographed wearing a black and white Nike outfit with white sneakers with his hair gathered into a bun on the top of his head, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 781-314-3550.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)