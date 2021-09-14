WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham police are turning to the public for help in their search for a 13-year-old girl who did not return home from school Tuesday.

Jarelin Gonzalez was last seen leaving McDevitt Middle School at 2:30 p.m., according to police. She was last wearing a red and black flannel shirt with a black top underneath.

She has brown hair with blond highlights and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 781-314-3600.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)