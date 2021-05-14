Waltham police turn to public for help in search for missing teen

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham police are turning to the public for help in their search for a missing teenager.

Liam Ramos, 15, was last seen on Thursday wearing a bright lime green T-shirt, and gray sweatpants carrying two suitcases, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Ramos is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall with brown hair, brown eyes, and light skin.

Police are unsure at this time where Ramos may be headed.

Missing since 5/13/21, 15 year old Kenneilya "Liam" Ramos (age 15). 5' 7", 180 lbs with brown hair, brown eyes, light skin. Last seen wearing a bright lime green t-shirt and gray sweatpants with two suitcases. Anyone with info, contact the Waltham Police at 781-314-3600. pic.twitter.com/IgMg5prvav — Waltham MA Police (@WalthamMAPolice) May 15, 2021

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Waltham Police at 781-314-3600.

