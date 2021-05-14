Waltham police turn to public for help in search for missing teen

Credit: Waltham Police Dept.

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham police are turning to the public for help in their search for a missing teenager.

Liam Ramos, 15, was last seen on Thursday wearing a bright lime green T-shirt, and gray sweatpants carrying two suitcases, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Ramos is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall with brown hair, brown eyes, and light skin.

Police are unsure at this time where Ramos may be headed.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Waltham Police at 781-314-3600.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending