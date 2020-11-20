Waltham police warn of man attacking residents at apartment complex

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham police said they have received five reports of a man attacking people at an apartment complex over the past two weeks and are looking for help identifying the man.

Police said five attacks have been reported at the GardenCrest apartment complex since Nov. 10, with the man attacking people between 5:30 and 10:30 p.m. The suspect was described as a black man between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing between 160 and 180 pounds and wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with any information regarding these incidents is asked to call the Waltham Police at 781-314-3600 or the anonymous tip line at 781-314-3636.

