Waltham police warn residents about multiple unprovoked attacks at apartment complex

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents are on edge in Waltham after police sent a reverse 911 call Thursday to warn about a man who has been randomly attacking people over the past few weeks.

Police say they’re investigating at least five reports of unprovoked attacks in the Gardencrest apartment complex since Nov. 10.

The incidents reportedly occurred between 5:30 and 10:30 p.m.

One man says his mother lives at the complex and he’s worried about her being there alone.

“To me, that’s frightening, you know, people being picked off randomly,” he said. “God forbid she takes her dog for a walk and gets attacked.”

The suspect has been described as a Black man between 5-feet, 6-inches and 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighing about 160 to 180 pounds and wearing black clothing.

Police are asking residents in the area to be aware of their surroundings.

“I just hope that they catch him,” the man whose mother lives in the complex said. “It’s just not right getting attacked at night. People should be safe in their community, not fear for their life.”

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call Waltham police at 781-314-3600 or the anonymous tip line at 781-314-3636.

