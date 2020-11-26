Waltham police warn residents with reverse 911 after numerous attacks

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham police sent a reverse 911 call to residents Thursday warning of a man who has been randomly attacking people over the past several weeks.

Police said five attacks have been reported at the GardenCrest apartment complex since Nov. 10, with the man attacking people between 5:30 and 10:30 p.m.

“A lot of neighbors are talking about it and are quite frankly scared,” one resident said. “I just hope they catch him, it’s not right being attacked at night.”

The suspect was described as a black man between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing between 160 and 180 pounds and wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with any information regarding these incidents is asked to call the Waltham Police at 781-314-3600 or the anonymous tip line at 781-314-3636

