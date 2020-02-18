WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham police are warning the public about a scam involving driveway repairs.

The Waltham Police Department posted on Facebook that solicitors may begin knocking on doors claiming they have “extra leftover pavement” and can offer a “good deal” on driveway repairs.

The solicitor will typically run out of the pavement, saying they’ll return to finish the job, police added. If they do return, the price will most likely rise dramatically.

Anyone who suspects they are being scammed is asked to call Waltham police.

