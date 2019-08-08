Waltham post office caught flying American flag upside down

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Waltham post office turned heads Thursday when residents noticed the American flag was flying upside down and underneath the Prisoners of War Missing in Action flag.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene around 3 p.m. where the two flags were blowing in the breeze.

Mayor Jeannette A. McCarthy said the mixup was just an accident.

A postal worker said strong winds from a storm that blew through the night before knocked down the flags and a Good Samaritan tried to fix them.

The flags have since been righted.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)