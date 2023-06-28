WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham residents came together Tuesday night to discuss their frustrations with Eversource with city leaders after a power surge caused smoke and fire problems across the community.

“I just don’t know what happened,” said Raimondo Alonge, whose home caught fire on Monday after the surge. Alonge was among the dozens of Waltham residents who shared their experiences from the surge, which included losing appliances, electrical damage, and other issues.

But the bigger message was the lack of communication, with residents saying they want answers about what happened.

Along said Eversource gave him and his tenants $100 gift cards but he’s looking for more support from the utility company.

“That’s not going to recuperate all the memories, my mother’s things and my things and my wife’s things… it’s priceless that stuff… and I don’t feel safe now,” he said.

