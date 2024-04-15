WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One person died and another was seriously injured in a rollover car crash in Waltham on Sunday night, according to police.

At around 11:43 p.m., emergency crews responded to High Street, just east of Moody Street, for a report of a rollover crash, Waltham police said in a statement. The driver and passenger were pulled from the car and taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

The driver was pronounced dead at the hospital and the passenger has serious, non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Waltham Police and the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office are investigating the crash.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

