WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham school officials are warning parents after becoming aware of what they say are multiple threats on Snapchat targeting McDevitt Middle School and now asking for stepped up security.

Waltham Public Schools sent out a message to parents about the social media threats, which references a potential shooting at the middle school. A joint statement from the community’s superintendent and police chief read, in part, “In response to this situation, there will be an increased police presence at school on Monday. This will include the assignment of an officer to each floor and to every corner of the building.”

As a security measure, backpacks will also not be allowed on campus.

“Should a student bring a backpack to school, it will be subject to a search conducted by school staff in the presence of an officer,” the statement read.

Waltham police are now working with Snapchat and federal investigators to track down the person responsible.

This incident comes on the heels of other similar incidents involving other schools in Massachusetts. A little more than a week ago, Dedham High School canceled its first football game of the season after an anonymous caller said a student was planning to shoot up the game.

That threat came after a shooting at a school in Georgia that left two teachers and two students dead.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)