WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Teachers in Waltham made plans to show their support to immigrant students and their parents Friday morning in response to ICE activity seen in the town and across the commonwealth.

Educators said they plan to demonstrate at every public school in that city, with the first standout happening at Waltham Senior High School.

People in Waltham have held other rallies in recent months.

In May, the community protested immigration raids and detentions in Massachusetts.

Friday’s focus will be on immigrant families, saying some students have grown anxious and fearful as ICE agents started targeting neighborhoods where immigrant families are living and working. They said some families have voiced concerns over being confronted at school drop-off and pick-up sites.

“Schools must be safe places for all, and we want to publicly show our support for immigrant families affected by the aggressive tactics we have seen used by ICE agents,” the Waltham Educators Association said.

In addition to the standout rally at the high school at 7 a.m., educators are also happening at the city’s two middle schools and seven elementary schools.

