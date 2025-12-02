WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of young children were able to make Christmas wishes come true for other kids in Waltham, and are now hoping their kindness inspires others to do good works this holiday season.

Waltham youth hockey players, ranging in ages six to eight, raised more than $4,000 to put toward fulfilling other kids’ holiday wishlists through the Salvation Army of Waltham’s Angel Tree Program.

“The program is about giving back to families in the city who can’t otherwise afford to give their kids all of the holiday wishes that they might want to have,” said Erin Barnicle, a mother of one of the children.

The youth players teamed up with hockey players from Waltham High School and fundraised the money through a skate-a-thon.

“It was very fun just being around them, skating with them, building connections with them,” said Jack Kelly, a senior at Waltham High School.

All of the hockey players were eventually able to give back, and used the money they raised together to buy gifts for more than 30 children in their city.

“It was just really fun going around the store and looking for the things,” said Spencer Sigel, a youth player.

“We bought a lot of presents for people and it felt good,” said Anthony Penta, another youth player.

Those involved said as much as they were able to give, what the young hockey players took away from the good dead was equally as powerful.

“It teaches them a good lesson about appreciating what they have and the ability to go out and help other kids in need,” said David Cacciatore, the Waltham Youth Hockey Coach.

“It’s so important to help other kids because you have to be grateful for others,” said Grace Pineta, a youth player.

High school students said the event was inspiring to be part of.

“Hopefully by teaching these kids and serving as their role models they can one day teach the younger generation too,” said Timmy O’Toole, a senior at Waltham High School.

The Salvation Army of Waltham said it has more than 800 children whose lists need to be fulfilled this year, and these teams are hoping their action motivates others to get involved in giving back.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)