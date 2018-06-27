Want fries with that? Dunkin’ Donuts rolling out sweet treat nationwide

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dunkin’ Donuts says it is rolling “Donut Fries” across America after a successful test earlier this year.

The coffee chain’s latest menu item serves a sweet spin on classic fries, creating a fun way to enjoy the delight of a doughnut while on the go.

The fries feature “individual pieces of delicious, buttery croissant style donut dough that are tossed in cinnamon sugar and served warm with just the right amount of crisp,” the company said in a press release.

Five fries come with each order. They are priced at just $2.

Customers can also expect to see the new “Brown Sugar Cold Brew,” “Chocolate Coconutty Donut” and “Shark Bite Donut” in Dunkin’ restaurants this summer.

