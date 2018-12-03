Want to hit it rich? Here’s a list of all the MA scratch ticket games with unclaimed prizes over $1 million

BOSTON (WHDH) - Feeling lucky?
There are still 47 Massachusetts lottery instant ticket prizes worth more than $1 million that have yet to be claimed.
Here’s a handy list of the tickets that could be your ticket to more than $1 million this holiday season.
|TICKET
|PRICE
|PRIZES GREATER THAN $1 MILLION
|TOTAL PRIZES
|PRIZES CLAIMED
|PRIZES REMAINING
|200X
|$30
|$15,000,000
|4
|2
|2
|SUPREME MILLIONS
|$30
|$15,000,000
|4
|3
|1
|ULTIMATE MILLIONS
|$30
|$15,000,000
|4
|2
|2
|$10,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE
|$20
|$10,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE
|6
|4
|2
|$10,000,000 BIG MONEY
|$20
|$10,000,000
|5
|2
|3
|$10,000,000 GOLD
|$20
|$10,000,000
|4
|1
|3
|$10,000,000 MEGA FORTUNE
|$20
|$10,000,000
|5
|3
|2
|$10,000,000 MULTIPLIER SPECTACULAR
|$20
|$10,000,000
|5
|4
|1
|40th ANNIVERSARY MILLIONS
|$20
|$10,000,000
|5
|4
|1
|$5,000,000 100X CASHWORD
|$20
|$5,000,000
|3
|0
|3
|$200,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE
|$10
|$200,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE
|5
|3
|2
|$4,000,000 BONUS CASH
|$10
|$4,000,000
|5
|1
|4
|$4,000,000 INSTANT JACKPOT
|$10
|$4,000,000
|5
|1
|4
|$4,000,000 PAYOUT
|$10
|$4,000,000
|5
|3
|2
|100X (2018)
|$10
|$4,000,000
|5
|2
|3
|DIAMOND 9s
|$10
|$4,000,000
|4
|0
|4
|HIT $1,000
|$10
|$4,000,000
|4
|3
|1
|MONOPOLY JACKPOT
|$10
|$4,000,000
|4
|3
|1
|$2,000,000 50X CASHWORD
|$10
|$2,000,000
|15
|14
|1
|$2,500 A WEEK FOR LIFE
|$5
|$2,500 A WEEK FOR LIFE
|10
|9
|1
|$100,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE
|$5
|$100,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE
|6
|2
|4
Information courtesy of the Massachusetts State Lottery.
