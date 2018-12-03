Want to hit it rich? Here’s a list of all the MA scratch ticket games with unclaimed prizes over $1 million

BOSTON (WHDH) - Feeling lucky?

There are still 47 Massachusetts lottery instant ticket prizes worth more than $1 million that have yet to be claimed.

Here’s a handy list of the tickets that could be your ticket to more than $1 million this holiday season.

TICKET PRICE PRIZES GREATER THAN $1 MILLION TOTAL PRIZES  PRIZES CLAIMED  PRIZES REMAINING
200X $30 $15,000,000 4 2 2
SUPREME MILLIONS $30 $15,000,000 4 3 1
ULTIMATE MILLIONS $30 $15,000,000 4 2 2
$10,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE $20 $10,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE 6 4 2
$10,000,000 BIG MONEY $20 $10,000,000 5 2 3
$10,000,000 GOLD $20 $10,000,000 4 1 3
$10,000,000 MEGA FORTUNE $20 $10,000,000 5 3 2
$10,000,000 MULTIPLIER SPECTACULAR $20 $10,000,000 5 4 1
40th ANNIVERSARY MILLIONS $20 $10,000,000 5 4 1
$5,000,000 100X CASHWORD $20 $5,000,000 3 0 3
$200,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE $10 $200,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE 5 3 2
$4,000,000 BONUS CASH $10 $4,000,000 5 1 4
$4,000,000 INSTANT JACKPOT $10 $4,000,000 5 1 4
$4,000,000 PAYOUT $10 $4,000,000 5 3 2
100X (2018) $10 $4,000,000 5 2 3
DIAMOND 9s $10 $4,000,000 4 0 4
HIT $1,000 $10 $4,000,000 4 3 1
MONOPOLY JACKPOT $10 $4,000,000 4 3 1
$2,000,000 50X CASHWORD $10 $2,000,000 15 14 1
$2,500 A WEEK FOR LIFE $5 $2,500 A WEEK FOR LIFE 10 9 1
$100,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE $5 $100,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE 6 2 4

Information courtesy of the Massachusetts State Lottery.

