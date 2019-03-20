Want to hit it rich? Here’s a list of all the Mass. scratch ticket games with unclaimed prizes over $1 million

Feeling lucky?

There are still 44 Massachusetts lottery instant ticket prizes worth more than $1 million that have yet to be claimed.

Here’s a handy list of the tickets that could be your ticket to more than $1 million.

TICKET COST JACKPOT PRIZES
200X $30 $15,000,000 2
SUPREME MILLIONS $30 $15,000,000 1
ULTIMATE MILLIONS $30 $15,000,000 2
$10,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE $20 $10,000/ WEEK 1
$10,000,000 BIG MONEY $20 $10,000,000 3
$10,000,000 GOLD $20 $10,000,000 2
$10,000,000 MEGA FORTUNE $20 $10,000,000 1
$10,000,000 MULTIPLIER SPECTACULAR $20 $10,000,000 1
$5,000,000 100X CASHWORD $20 $5,000,000 2
$200,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE $10 $200,000/YEAR 2
$4,000,000 BONUS CASH $10 $4,000,000 4
$4,000,000 GOLD RUSH $10 $4,000,000 2
$4,000,000 INSTANT JACKPOT $10 $4,000,000 4
$4,000,000 PAYOUT $10 $4,000,000 2
100X (2018) $10 $4,000,000 3
DIAMOND 9s $10 $4,000,000 3
HIT $1,000 $10 $4,000,000 1
MONOPOLY JACKPOT $10 $4,000,000 1
$2,000,000 50X CASHWORD (2019) $10 $2,000,000 3
$2,500 A WEEK FOR LIFE $5 $2,500/WEEK 1
$100,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE $5 $100,000/YEAR 3

Information courtesy of the Massachusetts State Lottery.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending