Want to improve the T? This six-figure job could be for you

(WHDH) — Do you regularly ride the T? Do have thoughts on how to improve its day-to-day service? If so, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority has a six-figure job opening that could be a fit for you.

The MBTA is looking to hire a Chief Customer Experience Officer. The full-time position comes with an annual salary between $113,980 and $151,525.

According to an online job posting, the Chief Customer Experience Officer would be responsible for “improving the daily experience of MBTA riders and working to ensure a reliable, safe and pleasant experience for all of the MBTA’s ridership.”

Candidates interested in the job must have Bachelor’s degree in business administration and at least 10 years of related work experience.

