Want to sit on the actual Iron Throne? HBO is bringing it to Boston this weekend

BOSTON (WHDH) - Have you ever thought about sitting on the actual Iron Throne of Westeros? HBO is bringing the iconic seat from “Game of Thrones” to Boston this weekend.

Primark is celebrating the final season of the famed show by partnering with HBO to show off the throne at its Downtown Crossing store as a new Game of Thrones-inspired clothing collection is released.

On Friday and Saturday, Primark is inviting fans of the series to see the throne, take some pictures, and perhaps even make a personalized animation at an on-site GIF booth.

Fans are encouraged to dress in their finest Game of Thrones garb. The first 50 who arrive in costume on Friday and get a picture with the throne will win collectibles, according to Primark.

Primark will also be running a social media contest. Fans sharing static posts with a picture of them with the throne using the official #PrimarkGoTSweeps and #PrimarkUSA tags will be entered to win Primark’s “GoT season premiere survival kit.”

The event at 10 Summer Street begins at 9 a.m. on Friday. On Saturday, it will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Iron Throne was forged at the order of Aegon the Conqueror, the first of the Targaryen Kings, who conquered six of the seven independent kingdoms of Westeros and unified them under his rule.

The throne is said to be made from 1,000 swords that had been surrendered to Aegon.

