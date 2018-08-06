Want to win a million? Here’s a list of Massachusetts’ ‘luckiest’ lotto locations

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - Feeling lucky?
When it comes to dishing out scratch tickets worth $1 million or more, some Massachusetts lottery locations have all the luck.
And while the number of big winners is a direct reflection of the number of tickets sold, the lottery has provided 7News with a handy list of their “lucky” stores.
So, next time you’re heading out to buy a Massachusetts State Lottery scratch ticket, consider making a trip to one of these locations.
|RETAILER
|ADDRESS
|CITY/TOWN
|$1M+ PRIZES
|MOST RECENT
|Ted’s Stateline Mobil
|551 Broadway
|Methuen
|11
|4/25/2014
|Shop Kwik Superette
|534 Lynnfield St.
|Lynn
|7
|11/13/2012
|Lanzilli’s Grocery
|931 Bennington St.
|East Boston
|6
|7/24/2018
|Powers Wine and Liquor
|23 Wood St.
|Lowell
|6
|7/8/2008
|Quik Mart
|764 Main St.
|Haverhill
|6
|5/10/2017
|Route 110 Convenience
|196 East St.
|Methuen
|6
|8/10/2016
|7-Eleven
|504 Washington St.
|Canton
|5
|12/31/2015
|Boyles Family Market
|199 Mystic Ave.
|Medford
|5
|11/2/2015
|College Highway Variety
|334 Main St.
|Easthampton
|5
|2/25/2013
|Dick’s Variety North
|4 Main St.
|Salisbury
|5
|6/15/2018
|James Quick Mark
|55 James Reynolds Road
|Swansea
|5
|11/30/2013
|Palace Spa
|415 Washington St.
|Brighton
|5
|5/4/2017
|Pica’s Pub and Grill
|10 Ayers Village Road
|Methuen
|5
|3/6/2015
|Raynham Park
|1958 Broadway
|Raynham
|5
|2/8/2005
|Robinson’s News
|1556 Eastern Ave.
|Malden
|5
|4/18/2017
|Roger’s Services
|1820 Hyde Park Ave.
|Readville
|5
|12/12/2013
|Skelley’s Stateline
|1201 Main St.
|Haverhill
|5
|12/26/2014
|Sulgrave News
|417 Washington St.
|Boston
|5
|1/30/2018
