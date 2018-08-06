Want to win a million? Here’s a list of Massachusetts’ ‘luckiest’ lotto locations

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - Feeling lucky?

When it comes to dishing out scratch tickets worth $1 million or more, some Massachusetts lottery locations have all the luck.

And while the number of big winners is a direct reflection of the number of tickets sold, the lottery has provided 7News with a handy list of their “lucky” stores.

So, next time you’re heading out to buy a Massachusetts State Lottery scratch ticket, consider making a trip to one of these locations.

RETAILER ADDRESS CITY/TOWN $1M+ PRIZES MOST RECENT Ted’s Stateline Mobil 551 Broadway Methuen 11 4/25/2014 Shop Kwik Superette 534 Lynnfield St. Lynn 7 11/13/2012 Lanzilli’s Grocery 931 Bennington St. East Boston 6 7/24/2018 Powers Wine and Liquor 23 Wood St. Lowell 6 7/8/2008 Quik Mart 764 Main St. Haverhill 6 5/10/2017 Route 110 Convenience 196 East St. Methuen 6 8/10/2016 7-Eleven 504 Washington St. Canton 5 12/31/2015 Boyles Family Market 199 Mystic Ave. Medford 5 11/2/2015 College Highway Variety 334 Main St. Easthampton 5 2/25/2013 Dick’s Variety North 4 Main St. Salisbury 5 6/15/2018 James Quick Mark 55 James Reynolds Road Swansea 5 11/30/2013 Palace Spa 415 Washington St. Brighton 5 5/4/2017 Pica’s Pub and Grill 10 Ayers Village Road Methuen 5 3/6/2015 Raynham Park 1958 Broadway Raynham 5 2/8/2005 Robinson’s News 1556 Eastern Ave. Malden 5 4/18/2017 Roger’s Services 1820 Hyde Park Ave. Readville 5 12/12/2013 Skelley’s Stateline 1201 Main St. Haverhill 5 12/26/2014 Sulgrave News 417 Washington St. Boston 5 1/30/2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)