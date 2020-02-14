Wanted Braintree woman arrested on drug charges after fleeing traffic stop in Hingham

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Braintree woman is facing a number of charges after police say they found several types of pills and small amounts of a substance believed to be heroin inside her car Thursday morning.

An officer who tried to stop 35-year-old Jennifer Gramm for an inspection sticker violation on Lewis Court around 9:40 a.m. discovered she was wanted for violating her probation and had to call for backup when she tried to drive off, according to a release issued by the department.

As the car drove away, the officer said Gramm opened the driver’s side door and attempted to jump out of the moving vehicle.

The passenger, 44-year-old David Nubar of Holbrook then shifted the car into park and attempted to steer while Gramm tried to keep it moving.

The car slowly rolled over a front lawn and back onto the road before coming to a full stop.

Gramm then took off behind a home but was quickly apprehended.

Nubar remained in the car.

An investigation uncovered several glass pipes, tin foil with burned residue, straws, and steel wool pads, according to police.

A K9 crew was brought to the scene and discovered several different types of illegal drugs.

She is facing several charges including, possession of a class a substance (heroin) two counts, possession of a class b substance (oxycodone), possession of a class e substance (gabapentin/suboxone/Adderall) three counts, negligent operation, failure to stop for police, resisting arrest, and an out of date inspection sticker.

Nubar is also facing a possession charge.

Both were arraigned in Hingham District Court that same day.

