Wanted Fitchburg man arrested after trooper finds illegal firearms

LUNENBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A wanted Fitchburg man is facing a slew of charges after officials say a trooper found a pair of loaded firearms during a traffic stop in Lunenburg on Saturday night.

A trooper on patrol in the area of Massachusetts Avenue around 9:20 p.m. stopped 25-year-old Hayden Collins’ 2006 Ford Freestyle after observing several motor vehicle violations, according to state police.

A registration query revealed Collins had an active warrant from Worcester District Court on prior charges, state police said.

Collins was then reportedly found to be in possession of a loaded Taurus .22 caliber pistol, as well as a .32 caliber RG Industries revolver.

He is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Leominster District Court on charges including two counts of possession of a firearm/ammunition without FID card, two counts of carrying a firearm, possession of ammunition without FID card, firearm violation with 2 prior violent/drug crimes, carrying a dangerous weapon, weapon, and no inspection sticker.

Collins is currently being held on $10,190 bail.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)