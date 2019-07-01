BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who “piggybacked” into the MBTA’s Andrew Square Station was arrested on several warrants on Saturday, transit police said.

Officers patrolling the station saw 31-year-old Michael Stockwell evading the fare by sneaking in behind a paying customer, according to police.

They approached Stockwell to issue him a citation and discovered that he had several warrants for his arrest from Boston Municipal court for larceny and possession of controlled narcotics, Roxbury District Court for distribution of controlled narcotics and Cambridge District Court for possession of buglarious tools, police added.

Stockwell was subsequently taken into custody.

