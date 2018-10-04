Wanted fugitive captured in NH

STRAFFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A fugitive wanted on a charge of indecent exposure and lewdness was captured Thursday in New Hampshire, officials say.

Julio Gonzalez, 59, who was wanted on an outstanding Strafford County arrest warrant for failing to appear the charge was taken into custody without incident in the 400 block of Rollercoaster Road in Strafford, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Gonzalez was brought to the Strafford County Jail for processing on his outstanding arrest warrant and held pending his initial court appearance.

