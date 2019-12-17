Wanted fugitive nabbed at Logan to face murder charge

BOSTON (WHDH) - A wanted Vermont man arrested at Logan International Airport Tuesday is slated to face a judge on murder charges out of New York.

State troopers took 30-year-old Antwaun Twitty into custody in connection with the Sept. 17 murder of 19-year-old Beyoncé Wint as he stepped off Delta Flight 1536 from Los Angeles around 5:15 p.m.

Twitty fled the state following an early morning exchange of gunfire on 4th Avenue in Troy, New York that resulted in Wint’s death.

He is due to be arraigned in East Boston District Court as a fugitive and then extradited back to New York where he will and a co-defendant will face a second-degree murder charge.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)