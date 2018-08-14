Wanted fugitive nabbed by transit police after ‘piggybacking’ to avoid a fare

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man wanted on larceny charges out of Falmouth District Court is behind bars thanks to transit police officers who caught him trying to “piggyback” into the MBTA’s Andrew Square station.

Transit police officers conducting Point of Entry Policing spotted Michael Marino, 51, of Lynn, attempting to evade paying a fare by sneaking in behind a paying customer, according to a message posted to the agency’s Twitter page Tuesday morning.

While speaking with Marino, officers say they determined he had a warrant for his arrest out of Falmouth District Court on charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, destruction of property valued above $1,200, assault with a dangerous weapon, and being a fugitive from justice.

