Wanted fugitive nabbed in Brockton to face a judge

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A wanted Randolph man arrested at a home in Brockton Tuesday is expected to face a judge.

Police officers and members of the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Hermano Joseph, 28, in the area of 17 Hamilton St., according to a release issued by Boston Police.

He is expected to be arraigned in Brockton District Court on a number of charges including, three counts of indecent assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, in addition to threats stemming from an incident in 2013, armed carjacking and armed robbery.

Joseph fled the state in December of 2018 after he and three other men were convicted of ritualistically beating, sexually assaulting, and threatening four teenagers at the Casa Isla residential facility on Long Island, New York between April and August of 2014.

Over the course of 10 months, members of the BPD Fugitive Unit tracked the suspect to locations in several states before finally placing him into protective custody in Brockton.

