Wanted fugitive nabbed in NH

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A fugitive wanted on a weapons charge was arrested by U.S. Marshals in New Hampshire Tuesday, officials said.

Brandon Janak, 24, was arrested without incident at an apartment in Laconia early Tuesday evening, according to a press release issued by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

U.S. Marshals closed in on Janak with the help of the Belknap County Sherriff’s Office and the Belmont Police Department.

Janak was transported to Belknap County Jail for processing and holding pending a court appearance.

