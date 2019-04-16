Wanted fugitive nabbed in Tewksbury to face a judge

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A wanted New Hampshire man arrested at a hotel in Tewksbury last week is expected to face a judge on Tuesday.

Police officers and members of the U.S. Marshals Service arrested George N. Spates, 31, of Londonderry, near the Extended Stay America on Andover Street after a brief foot chase, according to Tewksbury police.

He is expected to be arraigned in Lowell District Court on seven counts of being a fugitive from justice for; theft, being a habitual traffic offender, stalking, being a habitual harassment offender, identity fraud, receiving stolen property, witness tampering, burglary, larceny of a motor vehicle, malicious destruction of property, trespassing, and committing a parole violation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)