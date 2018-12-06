Wanted man arrested after being spotted outside NH middle school with BB gun

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A wanted man was arrested Thursday morning after authorities say he was spotted lingering outside of a middle school in Manchester, New Hampshire, with a BB gun secured in a holster.

Officers responding to the Parkside Middle School for a report of a man with a firearm found 61-year-old Mark Ricard near the intersection of Granite Street and South Main Street, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Ricard was said to be in a possession of the BB gun and an officer determined that he was wanted on an unrelated warrant out of Merrimack.

He was taken into custody without incident and later released on personal recognizance.

Ricard is slated to appear in Merrimack District Court on Dec. 18.

