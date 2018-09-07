MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A wanted man led a police officer on a violent struggle in the middle of a heavily traveled Manchester, New Hampshire street Thursday, police said.

Detective Captain Sean Leighton tried to stop Scott Gagne near 160 Valley St. but Gagne allegedly walked away and started to cross the busy street.

Leighton grabbed Gagne’s arm but Gagne continued to pull away from the officer, police said.

Gagne then allegedly clenched his fists, prompting Leighton to transition him to the ground, which partially obstructed the roadway.

The struggle ensued until Officer Emmet Macken arrived and helped place Gagne into custody.

A search of Gagne revealed that he was in possession of a small amount of substance believed to be fentanyl, police said.

He was charged with a drug court warrant out of Hillsborough County Superior County – North, resisting arrest/detention and possession of a controlled drug.

Gagne is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)