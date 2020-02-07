Wanted man arrested by Boston police after crashing into building near TD Garden

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man was arrested on multiple warrants Thursday night after police say he crashed into a building near TD Garden in Boston.

Officers patrolling the area of North Station just before 6 p.m. spotted a man in a Ford Explorer who was driving erratically and creating a hazard to other motorists, transit police said.

The driver, later identified as Gustavus Beverly, 52, initially stopped when police approached him but then sped off as they got closer, crashed into a building on Causeway Street, and took off on foot, police said.

He was apprehended on Medford Street, taken into custody and transported to transit police headquarters, police said.

Beverly has numerous warrants out for his arrest, including three counts of abuse prevention order, criminal harassment, assault and battery, and strangulation out of Roxbury District Court, police said.

He was also wanted for threats to commit a crime, malicious destruction of property, intimidation of a witness, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and larceny under $1,200.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)