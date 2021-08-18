LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A wanted man was arrested Tuesday night in connection with a stabbing in Lowell.

Calvin Sos, 25, of Lowell, was taken into custody on charges including armed assault with intent to murder for a stabbing that happened on July 28, according to Lowell police.

Authorities previously said that Sos was considered armed and dangerous.

No additional information has been released.

UPDATE: Mr. Sos was located and placed under arrest last night on these charges. Thank you to all who shared and to the @msosheriff and @MassStatePolice for their assistance in locating Mr. Sos.



LPD5 https://t.co/GonRtZD2yA — Lowell PD (@LowellPD) August 18, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)