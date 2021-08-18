LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A wanted man was arrested Tuesday night in connection with a stabbing in Lowell.
Calvin Sos, 25, of Lowell, was taken into custody on charges including armed assault with intent to murder for a stabbing that happened on July 28, according to Lowell police.
Authorities previously said that Sos was considered armed and dangerous.
No additional information has been released.
