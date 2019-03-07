Wanted man leads officers on foot chase through Fitchburg neighborhood

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A man wanted on several outstanding warrants led police on a foot chase through a Fitchburg neighborhood Monday that was captured on surveillance camera.

Police say the suspect, whose name was not released, was pulled over for committing a traffic violation and ran away in the area of Worcester and Granite streets. A home security camera captured the search.

Using flashlights to light a path, officers could be seen running in between houses to track down the man.

“He came from over there, so he jumped from there to here,” said the homeowner who provided the recording .”So from there, he (was) hiding behind that way right there behind the garage.”

The surveillance camera recording shows officers catching the man and dragging him into a police cruiser.

In addition to having two outstanding warrants, police say the suspect was also driving on a suspended license.

