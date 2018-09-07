Wanted man set to face a judge after officer-involved shooting in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A wanted man accused of trying to run down Manchester police officers, causing the officers to fire their weapons, is set to face a judge Friday.

Officers conducting surveillance on 29-year-old Justin McInnes of Manchester at 64 Flaherty Lane around 9:20 p.m. watched the man wanted on several warrants leave an apartment building, Manchester police said.

The officers identified themselves and ordered McInnes to show his hands but he allegedly refused to comply as he entered a car and accelerated rapidly toward the officers, police added.

The officers fired their weapons towards the car and narrowly escaped being struck, according to police.

McInnes allegedly drove down Main Street before his vehicle stopped and officers took him into custody.

McInnes sustained non-life-threatening injuries, most likely caused by broken glass and other shrapnel from his vehicle, Lt. Brian O’Keefe said.

He was transported to an area hospital but released a short time later and processed at police headquarters.

Officers allegedly found a handgun inside McInnes’ car.

O’Keefe says no officers were injured during the shooting.

“Officer safety is paramount,” he said. “This is a dangerous job in any city or town in America and we’re fortunate the officers weren’t injured tonight.”

In addition to the outstanding warrants, including a reckless conduct warrant stemming from a July 27 road rage incident where he allegedly struck another vehicle with his car and a Sept. 5 incident involving a brief pursuit with a Manchester police officer, McInnes also faces three counts of attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm and fugitive from justice.

