HONOLULU (WHDH) — Police in Honolulu are searching for the man accused of burying a badly sunburned dog in the sand after cutting her leg with a machete last Tuesday.

Members of PAWS of Hawaii responding to an anonymous call of a man burying a puppy around 9 a.m. found the female dog’s head sticking out of the sand and a man carrying a machete, authorities said.

The members rescued the dog as the man, described as Hawaiian/Filipino mix, standing 5-foot, 9-inches tall and weighing 170 pounds, fled the scene.

The pup, which the local animal rescue named Leialoha, was missing 90 percent of her fur, had a bad sunburn and was “incredibly” swollen.

The members rushed her to Aloha Affordable Veterinary Services for initial treatment.

She had recently been put with a foster family, who says “she has come so far since Tuesday night.”

Leialoha has not been put up for adoption.

