Wanted NH drug suspect caught hiding in attic

HILL, N.H. (WHDH) - A man wanted on several outstanding warrants was arrested Tuesday after police found him hiding in an attic in Hill, New Hampshire.

Officers responding to a call from a homeowner who said Austin Ayer, 22, may be in their residence spoke with someone who said he was located hiding in an upstairs attic, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Ayer, who had been evading police for several months, eventually turned himself in after being ordered out of the house by loud speaker.

He was arrested on warrants charging him with possession of a narcotic, falsifying physical evidence, simple assault-domestic violence, and driving a motor vehicle after a suspension.

Ayer was taken to Belknap County Jail pending his arraignment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Nicholas Post at 603-223-4381 or email him at Nicholas.Post@dos.nh.gov

