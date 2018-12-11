Wanted NH woman arrested on several outstanding warrants

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A wanted New Hampshire woman was arrested Tuesday on several outstanding warrants, Nashua police say.

Dawn Russo, 42, was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant issued by the Belknap County Superior Court alleging that she failed to appear in court on a charge of first-degree assault.

Monday night, officers from the Nashua Police Department were able to develop information indicating that Russo was staying in a local motel on Progress Avenue in Nashua, where she was reportedly involved in narcotic related activities, police say.

Russo was arrested at the motel without incident on several outstanding arrest warrants, including Belknap County warrant for first-degree assault, Hillsborough County-South for possession of controlled drugs, Hillsborough County-North for theft, Strafford County for theft, Merrimack County for theft, and a New Hampshire State Police warrant for obstruction of government administration.

