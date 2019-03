A Provincetown man wanted on multiple warrants was tracked down and arrested in Michigan, officials said.

Darren Devine, 27, had been wanted since March 15 on multiple warrants on charges including breaking and entering, assault and battery on a police officer, and destruction of property.

It’s unclear when he will be returned to the Bay State to face a judge.

