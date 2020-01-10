Wanted South Dennis man arrested on drug trafficking charges

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A South Dennis man who was wanted on three outstanding warrants was arrested on drug trafficking charges in South Yarmouth on Monday after police say he was caught with cocaine and fentanyl.

Officers who approached Jordan O’Brien, 29, as he was walking out of a store and into the parking lot of the Yarmouth Shopping Plaza arrested him on the warrants and found him to be in possession of more than $1,600 in cash, cocaine, fentanyl and items consistent with drug packing and distribution, according to Yarmouth police.

In addition to the warrants, O’Brien is expected to be arraigned on charges including trafficking in more than 10 grams of fentanyl and more than 18 grams of cocaine.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)