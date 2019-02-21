‘Wanted to get to the gym’: State police stop drivers who made woeful attempt to clear snow

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Another snowstorm blew through the Bay State overnight and another round of drivers who made a woeful attempt to clear snow from their vehicles were stopped by Massachusetts State Police troopers.

“Another storm, another bad decision,” Trooper Dustin Finch said in a tweet after stopping a blue Subaru that was almost entirely coated with snow and ice. “Please, please clear snow before you go.”

Finch stopped another motorist on Interstate 95 in Dedham with a snow-covered back window.

When asked why the snow wasn’t removed from the vehicle, the driver allegedly said that he “wanted to get to the gym.”

When asked why the snow wasn't removed from the vehicle, the driver allegedly said that he "wanted to get to the gym."

A number of windshields across the state have been either shattered or cracked by flying pieces of ice in recent days.

The Spencer Police Department shared a photo of a damaged windshield on Twitter, which was allegedly caused by an “ice missile” on Route 49.

A 6-year-old girl was hurt by a chunk of ice that broke loose from a truck and went through her mother’s windshield as they drove along Interstate 495 in Andover last week.

