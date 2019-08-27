‘Wanted to knock me out’: Preacher tased in Worcester church says officer couldn’t properly subdue him

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A preacher who was tased by police inside a church in Worchester over the weekend says one of the responding officers “wanted to knock him out” because they were unable to properly subdue him.

Officers responding to the Cornerstone Baptist Church on Sunday night were greeted by 55-year-old Joseph Rizzuti, who allegedly blocked them from speaking to a woman and slammed a door into them as they followed him.

Police say an officer later used a stun gun to gain control over Rizzuti during a struggle that ensued.

“I was tased while I was laying on the ground prone, with my hands out,” Rizzuti told 7NEWS. “He decided that because he was small and couldn’t put my hands behind my back, he wanted to knock me out. It didn’t work, so he went to the next step, and started pounding on me.”

In a video of the incident captured on a cellphone, a panicked bystander could be heard screaming, “Why are you doing this? You’re hurting him!”

Police say Rizzuti was interfering in a child custody case.

Rizzuti told 7’s Steve Cooper that that situation would have been a lot worse if his church wasn’t filled with so many people.

“I believe that if I had been alone in that building, most likely I would have been murdered in that building by these police officers,” he said. “Fortunately, there were 25-30 people there, and they could not get away with it.”

Rizzuti was arraigned Tuesday in Worcester District Court on charges including assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.

He was released on personal recognizance.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)